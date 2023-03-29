Road closures for Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet festival and parade

A NUMBER of traffic changes will take place for the full return of the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet festival and parade.
The road closures have been considered and adopted by Shoalhaven City Council and the RTA in conjunction with the Ulladulla and Districts Blessing of the Fleet Festival Committee.
The following road closures apply to Easter Sunday April 9.
These road closures are subject to police directives that may change on the day.
A fireworks display will be held at the Ulladulla Harbour to celebrate the annual Blessing of the Fleet from 6pm to 7pm on Easter Sunday
The organising committee anticipates there will be additional traffic near the Harbour foreshore in the evening and some crowds along the foreshore.
The committee asks that pets are placed in areas where they will be least impacted by the sounds.
The organising committee regrets any inconvenience caused.
