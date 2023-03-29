Ken Venables enjoyed a winning day when 47 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a par event on Wednesday March 29.
The field took part in the second and final round of the Phillips Smash Repair Trophy.
The trophy was won by Ken Venables with a net score of +3, while the trophy runner-up was Steve Whiting with an overall score of +2 in a countback from Phil Smart.
Winner of the day was also Ken Venables who scored +3, while second place went to Cliff Workman with a score of +2 in a countback from third placed Greg Wood.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Ron Hoffman on the second, Ken Venables on the 6 sixth and Ian Ross on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to square on a count-back, while the two-ball wildcard was won by Bill Stables.
Next week, April 5, will be a stableford event and the April Monthly Medal.
Happy golfing!
