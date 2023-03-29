Surfers for Climate is "stoked" to be bringing its Carpark Cinema and Climate Convos series to the South Coast community on Sunday April 9.
The event, at the Manyana Yulunga Community Hall and Oval will be an outdoor cinema experience and include a number of short films, including Surfers for Climate's Impact Film Great Ocean Love and the Physics of Noseriding by Patagonia.
There will live music from Alex the Astronaut and a number of panel discussions from experts in climate science and communication, as well as community leaders on the issue.
The event will be a fundraiser for the great work being done by Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action - check out their work here.
The event will also include: a banquet of food provided by local suppliers such as Signature Oysters on the Clyde River and others like Bourke Street Bakery (by donation), raffle prizes to raise funds for Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action, a children's colouring competition, and more.
Get your $5 tickets at https://events.humanitix.com/surfers-for-climate-carpark-cinema-and-climate-convos/tickets
Josh Kirkman - CEO Surfers for Climate
Bronwyn Adcock - Walkley Award-winning author of Currowan
Sheree Cole - Manyana Matters member, local surfer and environmentalist
Jason Finlay - ex-professional bodyboarder and oyster farmer at Signature Oysters
Adriana Verges - Marine Biologist at UNSW
Monica Mudge - Treading Lightly
