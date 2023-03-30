Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Library's school holiday boredom buster program

Updated March 30 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ulladulla Library's school holiday boredom buster program.
Ulladulla Library's school holiday boredom buster program.

THE Ulladulla Library will be in boredom buster mode during the upcoming school holiday and has a heap of activities for kids to enjoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.