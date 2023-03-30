THE Ulladulla Library will be in boredom buster mode during the upcoming school holiday and has a heap of activities for kids to enjoy.
Bookings are essential and tickets are limited to three tickets per family.
Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events and if unable to attend please cancel your ticket or call 4444 8820.
The program of events is:
Week one
Plate Art at Ulladulla Library
Tuesday, April 11 from 10.30am to 11.30 am
Get your artistic skills ready for Plate Art - take a simple white ceramic plate and decorate with your drawing, and make a matching placemat.
For children five to 12-years-of-age
'Just Write', Youth writing workshop - Making Zines and Mini Comix with Louie Joyce
Thursday April 13 11am to 2pm
A deep dive into zine making and zine culture, the perfect place to explore your creativity and passions. Participants will learn about the history and significance of zines and be guided through visual storytelling, drawing, collage, folding and binding exercises to get them started on their own zine making journeys.
Suitable for 12-18-year olds - Bookings through South Coast Writers Centre - https://events.humanitix.com/autumn-school-holiday-program
Week two
Jigdraws at Ulladulla Library
Monday, April 17 10.30am to 11.30am
Stop it's puzzle time and you can make your own jigsaw. Jigdraws are puzzles that you can design and make yourself. Draw, paint and embellish your own exciting and unique puzzle.
For children 5 to 12-years.
Play with Clay! Farm-Mania at Ulladulla Library
Wednesday, April 19 10.30am to 11.30am
Play with Clay! Farm-Mania. Create crazy farm animals from plasticine and make a community farm.
For children 5 to 12-years.
Kid's Movie at Ulladulla Library
Thursday, April 20 from 10.30am to 12pm
Yay! Movie time. Kick back with popcorn for a kid's movie screening. Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. Rated PG.
For children 5 to 12-years.
