THE full Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is set for a tasty return.
A seafood dining experience, 'A Taste of the Sea', will be held to to launch the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival and raise funds for the 2023 festival.
The launch will be held on Easter Saturday April 8 at the Ulladulla Civic Centre from 5.30pm.
At the event you will:
Dress is formal/cocktail, tickets are $100 and can be bought at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/1hiq4.
The launch is being run by the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla and sponsored by the Ulladulla Fishermen's Co op, with Catering by Killara Catering and Events and Sound and lighting NC Entertainment Services.
If you do not eat seafood, we can cater for you, please note in the dietary requirements.
If you are unable to attend and would like to support the festival, please click on the link to donate.
