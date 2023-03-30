TIME is almost up for you to have a say on Shoalhaven City Council proposed changes to the current 45 Degree Rule Exemption for tree removal.
The 45 Degree Rule Exemption has been in place since 2004 and allows the removal of trees in urban areas without council consent, subject to certain criteria.
The proposed trial changes, according to council, follow a range of feedback provided by the community and industry through time and the deadline for feedback is tomorrow [Friday March 31].
Go here to take part in the feedback process - you have until 5pm tomorrow.
Many concerns have been raised following council's announcement, including from Carlene Timbs the wife of Gordon Timbs who died when a falling tree crushed his South Nowra home while he slept 25 years ago.
Mr and Mrs Timbs had been trying for years to get permission to remove four large trees on their property, that they said were dangerous.
The proposal includes refinement of terminology and some additional criteria, including:
