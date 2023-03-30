The tree must pose a demonstrable (actual) risk to the building.

The tree must be located on the same lot that the building is located on.

The tree must not include a hollow and/or nests (for example, stick bird nests), or be on an upward slope greater than 18 degrees from the building.

The tree must be removed by an Australian Qualifications Framework (AQF) Level 3 arborist in accordance with the relevant Australian Standards. Tree removal is a highly specialised procedure requiring the skills and expertise of trained professionals to protect life and property.