Seafood spectacular to launch this year's Blessing of the Fleet Festival

This year's Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival will celebrate local seafood with an Easter Saturday event at Ulladulla Civic Centre.
'A Taste of the Sea' will be an evening of fine dining on canapes in the foyer overlooking the beautiful Ulladulla harbour, a drink on arrival and entertainment by Met and Maya.
Guests will then enjoy a main and dessert, whilst they hear from local seafood producers.
This will be followed by lots of dancing.
Meals prepared by Killara Catering and Events and the event is sponsored by Ulladulla Fishermen's Co-op.
The menu will include local appallation oysters, tuna, flathead tails and Coila Lake prawns.
This is a fundraising event, with all proceeds going to the running of the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival.
Tickets $100, available here.
Dress: cocktail / formal.
The launch leads into the festival on Sunday April 9 - see program below.
