So what is on over Easter in and around the Ulladulla area? Answer - heaps of great things.
So take a look - there is lots to see and do.
The Millhouse Art Society is hosting their Easter Art Exhibition from April 7 to12 from 10am to 4pm at the Ulladulla Civic Centre. Be sure to pop down and take a look!
Marine Rescue Kioloa will be hosting an open day and barbeque on Saturday April 8 at the Kioloa boat ramp from 9am to 1pm. They will be selling their much sought after lamingtons, jams, sauces, and chutneys. There will also be a clearance sale of all their handmade craft items and all stock must go.
Milton CWA will be running a Market Day Easter Saturday 8 sale. Doors Open 8.30am to 1.30pm. Morning tea will be served from 9.30am scones both sweet and savoury, freshly baked sausage rolls with or without sauce. There will also have plenty of knitted, crochet and sewn handicraft items on sale for those looking for something special for themselves or as a gift. There will be prizewinning jams, relishes, pickles and sauces to stock up your pantry with, there will be homemade cakes, slices and biscuits, garments, Plants, books and bric-a-brac.
Set in the grounds of the Milton Showground, this beautiful market, from 8am to 1pm, has over 70 stalls selling lovely handmade craft, clothing, pottery, candles, babies' items, dogs coats, local honey, sourdough bread, fresh produce and more. Come along and browse the market, grab a coffee, delicious donuts, Gozleme stay for lunch. Live music from 10.30. Some market days there will be a jumping castle for the kids to have fun, while you explore the market day. Something for everyone to enjoy in beautiful Milton. The Milton Lions club will also have their barbeque operating at this market with yummy bacon and egg rolls and sausage, onion sangas. A great day out for the whole family
Surfers for Climate is "stoked" to be bringing its Carpark Cinema and Climate Convos series to the South Coast community on Sunday April 9. The event, at the Manyana Yulunga Community Hall and Oval will be an outdoor cinema experience and include a number of short films, including Surfers for Climate's Impact Film Great Ocean Love and the Physics of Noseriding by Patagonia. There will live music from Alex the Astronaut and a number of panel discussions from experts in climate science and communication, as well as community leaders on the issue. The event will be a fundraiser for the great work being done by Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action The event will also include: a banquet of food provided by local suppliers such as Signature Oysters on the Clyde River and others like Bourke Street Bakery (by donation), raffle prizes to raise funds for Bushfire Survivors for Climate Action, a children's colouring competition, and more. Get your $5 tickets at https://events.humanitix.com/surfers-for-climate-carpark-cinema-and-climate-convos/tickets
Well folks the full Blessing of the Fleet Festival and parade returns on Sunday April 9 in all its glory. There us heaps on during the day - so don't miss out.
The Cancer Support Foundation of Milton Ulladulla has announced the meeting dates for its Men's Health and Cancer Support Group for 2023. The Men's Health and Cancer Support group meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 6pm to 7.30pm at the Milton and Ulladulla Bowling Club 68/74 St Vincent Street, Ulladulla in the upstairs meeting room. The purpose of the support group is to provide a confidential and safe place where men affected by cancer or other health issues can meet, talk make friends, give and receive support, feel heard and understood by empathetic people and listen to one another in a non-judgmental and caring environment. For further information please contact, Peter Still on 0448 545 652, email Peter at acaciahouse@bigpond.com, Lloyd Crome on 0419 697 851 or Bill Jansens Nurse Practitioner on 0423 023 832.
THE messages from Neil Murray's upcoming performance at the Milton Theatre will resonate with a local audience. The well-known singer-songwriter-guitarist and writer is renowned for his passionate songs and his honesty when it comes to the treatment of the First Nations People and the damage done to the environment. He is releasing a new album, 'The Telling', on Friday, March 31 and the first single 'Broken Land' has already been released. Murray on the eve of his Saturday, April 15 performance at the Milton Theatre said 'Broken Land' suits the tone of the album. He performed once before at the Milton Theatre with Jim Moginie from Midnight Oil and is looking forward to his upcoming performance. "The Milton Theatre is a nice room with a nice atmosphere - it's a class venue. I like performing in regional venues," he said. He is excited about coming to Milton to perform and will be supported by Melanie Horsnell. Songs from 'The Telling' will be played on the night but he won't be playing every song from the album. He said he will perform some of his "back-tracks" on the night. Go to https://www.stickytickets.com.au/gl7al/neil_murray.aspx to get tickets for the Milton Theatre performance.
