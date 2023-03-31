A group of surfers from the Ulladulla area achieved everything they set out to do and more during a charity event.
A group of Ulladulla area surfers formed the "Young and the Restless" team and took part in the SurfAid Cup at the URBNSURF wave pool in Victoria.
SurfAid's core mission is to improve the health, well-being and resilience of remote communities. The group does this via a connection through surfing.
Team members Brett Burcher, Reece Harper [Ulladulla High], Paul Morgan, Everly Morgan [Milton Public], Marty McGrath and Tex McGrath [former Milton Public School student] took part in the event.
The team was made up of students and adults.
The team, in the fundraising section, came fourth with a total of $6 250.
With Reece, Tex and Evelyn putting in some solid surfing, the team also did well in the surf competition side of things.
They came second place out of eight teams in their section - the final winner was Mambo which had signed and sponsored surfers in its ranks.
The older section of the team wanted to teach the younger team members about the importance of giving back to the less fortunate people - like those in developing nations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.