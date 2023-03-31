THE Milton Ulladulla Little Athletics Club's season came to an award winning note recently.
The club staged its presentation event and congratulations to all the athletes who took part this season.
The award winners were:
Most outstanding Athlete
Cheyenne Murray, gold in 400m and 800m at State Championships
Club Sports Person of the Year
Hollie Braddick. In her first year of little athletics performed incredibly at Zone, Regionals and State culminating in a Bronze medal in 100m at State and a fourth place in the 200m.
Club Person of the year not necessarily an athlete
Awarded to Allison Lewis for her dedication to the club by always assisting with club nights and helping tirelessly.
Club Best and Fairest
This was awarded to Mckenna Murray for always giving it her best effort and giving everything a go
Most Records for the season
Jessica Kann broke both the 1500m and 3000m Zone and regional records - some of which were previously held by Jessica Hull.
A special mention also to Paige Murray for her 800m gold medal in the 800m at State.
The club had seven representatives at the State Championships and they all set new personal bests in one or more events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.