Reporter and cancer survivor: Sam steps out for a last lap

On Saturday, I attended Nowra's final Relay for Life event in the course of my work as a reporter. But as I walked my laps, taking photos and interviewing people, the sash I was wearing told another story. Like so many others, I am also a cancer survivor.
I look pretty strong and healthy these days - but as we all know, cancer is rarely an easy road.
I was diagnosed with Non Hodgkin's Lymphoma at the age of three, a type of cancer that forms in the lymph system and directly affects your body's immune system.
While the gravity of the situation obviously went over my head being so young, it was a monumentally tough time for my family.
I was fortunate though, unlike many others, and was medically cleared of my cancer by the age of six.
Of course, it hasn't been exactly smooth sailing since then. It feels like my body is continuously playing catch-up, having missed out so much in those important developmental years as a kid.
For example, I couldn't even ride a bike until I was 11, (shocking I know!) but that's the reality of spending a lot of your younger years in a hospital bed.
Even with sport, I had to work ten times harder than the average kid to acquire the abilities to be competitive on a basketball court or a soccer field.
What I'm really trying to get across, is that even after cancer is no longer a part of your life, remnants of it will always remain and that can be mentally tough.
That's where events like Relay for Life are so very important.
Bringing survivors together and being able to hear other people's stories has helped me personally so much with my journey.
Taking part gives you a chance to support those currently battling the disease, celebrate those who have survived, honour those on their cancer journey and remember those we have lost.
Since 2004 the Nowra Relay for Life has raised more than $3 million in donations for Cancer Council, a reflection of the strong support of the Shoalhaven community to help those in need.
The Relay for Life event will be missed, as it brings together one of the most supportive groups of people you can ever be surrounded by.
While walking for others out there, I'm also walking for myself.
Each step I take allows me to fully embrace and reflect on the journey I've been on.
Sam Baker
Journalist, South Coast Register
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
