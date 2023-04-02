YOU can never question Keele Browne's toughness.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior suffered a head wound during the Illawarra Steelers' crucial last-start win over the Mounties.
The tough centre passed all HIA requirements and went back on the field after getting stitched up but was battered and bruised after the game.
She was not named in the team to play the Sharks tonight [Monday] at Collegians Sporting Complex, Wollongong but don't rule her out just yet.
Jordyn Preston was named in the centres replacing the Ulladulla junior, but Steelers coach Alicia-Kate Hawke could well make a late change.
The Milton Ulladulla junior will be doing everything in her power to convince coach Hawke that she is right to play.
Ulladulla's other player, Lily Rogan, keeps her place in the centres.
The Steelers host the sixth-placed Sharks in Monday night football and with three rounds remaining before a four-team finals shootout and coach Hawke will look for her side to continue the form they produced in the second half against the Mounties for the remainder of the season.
In other team selection news Kezie Apps, a late withdrawal last week, has been selected in the front row with Anji Tau moving to the bench, while the versatile Jade Etherden will wear number 13 instead of the injured Kaarla Cowen.
Olivia Vale replaces Ana Raduva on the wing, while Teagan Berry, who returned last week, retains her spot on the opposite flank.
