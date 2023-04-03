Resilient communities standing together and supporting each other to prepare for future disasters is what the organisors of a recent community forum hope to see.
The forum's focus was on communities becoming resilient and being prepared to face future bushfires, floods and other emergencies.
There was talk at the forum about communities forming partnerships with governments and other agencies as a way to confront emergencies.
The Southern Shoalhaven Community Led Resilience group held the forum at Dunn Lewis Centre, Ulladulla with the St Vincent de Paul Society leading the way.
"Vinnies", as part of its Bushfire Recovery and Community Development Program, collaborated with other non-profit organisations and individuals from bushfire-impacted communities to hold the forum on community-led resilience for the southern Shoalhaven.
Uncle Vic Channell from Ulladulla Local Aboriginal Land Council conducted the Welcome for Country and said he was happy to see such a strong community gathering held on an important topic.
The keynote speaker was Major-General Peter Dunn [retired] from the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action [ELCA] and he told the gathering about what his group suggests communities do to become more resilient and prepared.
The former Lake Conjola resident knows only too well just how destructive a natural disaster can be - he played a key role in helping the community with its post-Black Summer Bushfire recovery.
He and ELCA wants to help communities become better prepared and more resilient.
Mr Dunn thinks it's important for communities to play greater roles, in what could be their own survival, because he thinks the processes we have now in place were for "more benign" times - prior to the pressures from the climate crisis.
"The system is missing something - it can't move fast enough," he said.
To illustrate the slowness of the system he talked about the likes of Royal Commissions and other investigations being set up to respond to disasters like bushfires.
He said one report, released some time ago, made 80 recommendations and only 16 had been implemented.
The other recommendations are now "wafting around in the breeze" and had "in principle" support.
"Communities need to become agitators for implementations of inquiry recommendations," was what he noted on the slow enforcement of recommendations.
He also showed a slide of people from the Conjola area taking shelter on the beach when the Black Summer bushfire crisis struck the Shoalhaven.
A recommendation from a report, when it came to one road in and one road villages like Lake Conjola and Conjola Park, was that waterways be used as evacuation routes.
"This has still not happened at all," he said about the waterway recommendation.
Mr Dunn said when the next major bushfire strikes people can expect to be with power and communications.
"This will happen again [losing communication and power] and we need to be realistic about it," he said.
Mr Dunn said ELCA had suggestions on how communities can take a leadership role for being prepared for no power and no communications.
ELCA's suggested community-led resilience partnership projects include:
He knows all those suggestions sound costly, but Mr Dunn is sure the money could be found if governments looked harder.
Mr Dunn said making mental health first aid courses available would also help communities become resilient
"There are times we need to speak up - this is the time. It's up to us," he said.
The forum also had a community-led resilience Q&A panel and a community-supported resilience Q&A panel.
The forum finished with a 30-minute session on where to take ideas and points from the forum to next - more to come.
Meanwhile, Mr Dunn also gave the gathering background information on ELCA.
ELCA, as suggested by the group's name, since April 2019 has been articulating that worsening extreme weather is being aggravated by climate change, driven by burning fossil fuels.
He said disasters are now different and greater in frequency now compared to past situations, something ELCA says is due to climate change
Mr Dunn was quick to accept the invitation to speak at the forum as ELCA's beliefs resonate with what Southern Shoalhaven Community Led Resilience Forum is trying to achieve.
