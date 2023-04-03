THE Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's representatives at a major event did the region and themselves proud recently.
The Australian Surf Titles was just held at Scarborough Beach, Western Australia and the athletes from the Mollymook Club came home with a swag of medals.
Congratulations goes to coach Daniel Robberds and his brilliant beach athletes who did so well at the prestigious event.
The under 19 male beach relay team of Jake Stewart, Levi Sommers, Ashton Neall and Kai Anderson blitzed their competitors to take gold in a dashing display.
Ashton then went onto win silver in the under 19s beach sprint as did Mischa Boniface in the under 17s female beach sprint.
In other impressive efforts, Payton Williams got the bronze medal in the open female beach sprint and Brock Scrivener did the same in the open male beach sprint.
Ashton, the next day, won gold in the under 19s male beach flags and another local athlete, Kai Anderson, gained silver.
The club's multiple Aussie Flags champion in previous years, Sam Zustovich finished fifth in the open flags' final, while Payton Williams and Mischa Boniface also just missed out on medals in the final of their respective beach flags events.
"Although we only had a small contingent traveling to and competing this year in Western Australia, as always, our athletes were wonderful ambassadors for our Mollymook Surf Club, competing against the best beach athletes in the entire country," a Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club spokesperson said.
