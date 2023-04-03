ANYONE else counting the days down to the Blessing of the Fleet Festival and the return of the parade?
The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is back with a bang in 2023 and the Sunday April 9 event promises to be amazing.
After three years without the iconic show-stopping, highway-closing colourful float parade, Easter 2023's festival will boast a larger parade than ever, with princesses from the past three years invited to join in, a new route and an earlier start time of 10.30am.
Record crowds are predicted to attend this year, lining the Princes Highway, through the heart of Ulladulla, keen to watch the princesses on the floats they have built.
The procession will be led by Father Michael, and the Italian fishing community, marching with the statue of St Peter, patron Saint of Fishermen.
Scottish Tattoo marching bands will be positioned throughout the parade.
The local marine rescue, police and fire brigade also take part - it's truly quite a spectacle and a sign of a connected community.
Although the crowd of thousands is brimming with visitors, it is much entrenched into Ulladulla's soul.
For the first time in three years we will also see the return of the iconic greasy pole and tug-o-war.
These competitions attract a huge crowd, as locals and visitors compete.
The greasy poles represent the crows nest of the fishing trawlers, the tug-o-war represents hauling in the catch.
The three poles used for the greasy pole competition can be seen all year round on the foreshore of Ulladulla harbour, it is so entrenched in Ulladulla's culture.
There will be loads to see and do, with activities around the Ulladulla Civic Centre area.
From 8.30am, there will be an Easter Egg hunt near the Marine Rescue Building
From 9am there will be live music kicking off with Jacii Leigh, Midnight Jukebox, These 4, Elton Joel, Max Music Collective, the Spindrift Saga, and Soul Tonic leading the crowd into the 6pm Fireworks finale.
The fireworks are being put to music this year and are expected to be quite dramatic.
Other attractions include, portable ice rink, artesian market stalls, fresh produce market, seafood cooking demonstrations, show bags, food vans, kids zone, expo's, vintage cars and show stopping Scottish Tattoo performance.
The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is a Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla event.
Assistance on the day is given by local Apex, Lions, SES, Marine Rescue NSW, Fire and Rescue NSW, Police, Ambulance, RFS, as well as local bus companies, to help comply with crowd control for the huge historic parade, as well as taking part in the parade itself.
Follow Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival's socials for updates.
