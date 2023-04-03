Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival

Updated April 3 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ANYONE else counting the days down to the Blessing of the Fleet Festival and the return of the parade?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.