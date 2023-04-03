Shoalhaven City Council's services over Easter

The public holidays over Easter are a great time to relax, enjoy the area or even spring clean, but don't get caught out as some of Shoalhaven City Council's services shut over the break.
Council's administrative offices at Nowra and Ulladulla will be closed over Easter from 5 pm Thursday April 6and reopens for business at 8.30 am (Nowra) and 9 am (Ulladulla) on Tuesday April 11.
During the Easter closure, residents and visitors can call the after-hours helpline on 1300 293 111 for general assistance or browse Council's website for answers to common queries.
Here is a rundown on council's services over Easter.
Shoalhaven Swim Sport and Fitness - each facility is different, so head to the website and view the webpage of the facility you're planning to visit for special opening hours.
Shoalhaven libraries - closed from Friday April 7 until Monday April 10 inclusive.
Shoalhaven Entertainment Centre - box office closed Friday April 7, Saturday April 8 and Sunday April 9. Open 10 am - 2 pm on Monday April 10. Tickets available online over Easter.
Encore Café - closed from 3pm on Thursday April 6 until 8am on Tuesday April 11.
Shoalhaven Regional Gallery - closed from Friday April 7until Monday April 10 inclusive.
Waste and Recycling depots - all recycling and waste depots are closed Friday April 7, Saturday April 8 and Sunday April 9. Depots with normal Monday opening hours are open Monday April 10.
Shoalhaven Visitor Information Services - Nowra Visitor Information services will be closed Friday April 7 and Sunday April 9. Open 10 am - 2 pm on Saturday April 8 and Monday April 10. Ulladulla Visitor Information services will be closed Friday April 7 and open 10 am - 2 pm on Saturday April 8, Sunday April 9 and Monday April 10.
Bereavement services - closed from Friday April 7 until Monday April 10 inclusive.
Shoalhaven Animal Shelter - Friday April 7(9 am - 11 am), Saturday April 8 (9 am - 4 pm) Sunday April 9 and Monday April 10 (9 am - 11 am)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.