Ulladulla United and Shoalhaven Ex-Servicemens played a match fitting of a cricket grand final on the weekend.
The two teams played in the Shoalhaven District Cricket Association's third-grade grand final at Lighthouse Oval on Saturday.
The teams battled hard but in the end the home side hung on to win the match.
United, after being sent in, made 10/140 from 37.5 overs and in reply, Ex-Servos reached 10/133 from 39.5 overs.
The home side can thank its middle-order batters Adam Jeffrey, Jon Kingston and Shanky Verma for guiding them to a competitive total.
Jeffrey hit four boundaries on his way to making 23 runs, while Kingston's 23 runs included two sixes.
Verma hit two boundaries and went on to make 18 runs.
Shane Harris also deserves a mention for his aggressive 16 runs which included a maximum and a boundary.
Other solid batting contributions for United also came from Damien Gilkes 13 runs, Jay Ramsden 11 runs and Drew Ramsden 10 runs.
Jeevan Hettigoda, Niklesh Singh and Kuldeep Singh Rana took two wickets apiece for Ex-Servos.
Ex-Servos got off to a bad start when Rajesh Kumar was dismissed for a duck and his team only had one run on the scoreboard.
Down 5-72, after losing wickets consistently, Ex-Servos needed a partnership of some sort - enter Jack Langford and Singh Rana and their 32 run partnership in a low-scoring match nearly got the visitors home.
Langford's 18 runs included three boundaries and Singh Rana's 16 runs included two boundaries.
Don Tharaka's 16 runs late in the order was a fighting effort and Jason Hextell pitched in the 13 runs.
William Kingston with three wickets was United's leading wicket-taker, while Jon Kingston, Vikram Malik and Jamie Rowe got two wickets each.
Bay and Basin stopped Ulladulla United's chance of a double premiership celebration with a dominant effort at Lighthouse Oval on Sunday.
United was sent into bat and after 35 overs had put a decent score of 4/154 on the board.
The Basin batters took the challenge gleefully and won the premiership with seven wickets to spare.
Shane Isherwood did most of the damage with the bat for United.
Isherwood's unbeaten 62 runs included six boundaries.
David Clarke's 32 runs was an entertaining innings that featured two boundaries and a maximum, while Darren Taylor chimed in with 16 runs [two boundaries] for United.
Finlay Brown's bowling figures of 4/9 from five overs, which included three maidens, shows he was the Basin's key bowler.
Jesse Walters and Paul McLennan then batted the Basin to victory with their impressive knocks.
Walters' unbeaten 59 runs was punctuated by four boundaries and McLennan smashed three fours on his way to making 32 runs.
Ulladulla toiled hard in the field but the Basin batters were too good on the day.
In second grade Basin defeated Ex-Servos.
