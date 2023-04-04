Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla High School's 'The Sanctuary' opens

Updated April 4 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:30am
Ulladulla High School's 'The Sanctuary' is just that - a sanctuary where students can learn, grow and get extra support.

