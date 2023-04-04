Ulladulla High School's 'The Sanctuary' is just that - a sanctuary where students can learn, grow and get extra support.
The facility opened this term and early feedback suggests it is a success.
Principal of Ulladulla High School, Denise Lofts, said the facility offered the students "a different way of learning".
"Really it's looking at students who need a little extra care and support around dealing with circumstances that are often beyond their control," the principal said.
She said the circumstances could be a range of things that had impacted the students.
Students go to The Sanctuary every day to have their lessons.
Students in Years Seven to 10 make use of the facility.
Two staff members, teacher Catherine Smith and Student Learning Support Officer Terry Malone, support up to seven students who make use of The Sanctuary.
Extra agencies can come to Ulladulla High School based The Sanctuary and offer support to the students.
"Eventually what we are working towards is that the students might open their own Sanctuary Cafe which the students would run - that is our vision," Principal Lofts said about their future plans.
Before the students get the chance to learn in The Sanctuary a conversation with staff members and parents takes place.
The positive results achieved, as mentioned, from The Sanctuary speak for themselves.
"The way I know it's going successfully is the students are saying 'I would like to be in The Sanctuary - I think I would like to be there'," the principal said.
"It's a place that is very supportive, it works in with the students' normal classroom teacher as well - it just is really creating the space that students can rebuild themselves."
Transitioning back in the mainstream classroom is also part of the process.
"Caring adults looking after kids is a good thing. It's about their learning but it's about their soul as well and connecting them back to learning," the educator said.
She mentions "the big picture" approach where one day possibly 18 students will make use of a sanctuary like environment.
She said some students need opportunities or access to different types of education.
Students making use of The Sanctuary still get to interact with their friends who are in mainstream classrooms.
Seeds for The Sanctuary were first planted as a response to the Black Summer Bushfire Crisis.
"It was really around philanthropic support around wellbeing and dealing with trauma," she said to explain how support for The Sanctuary took shape.
Funds came from the Sony Foundation, Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal [FRRR] and the Commonwealth Bank.
The school also looked at where they could create a space that was different to a normal classroom situation.
Luckily, the Illawarra Shoalhaven Area Health returned the adjacent dental clinic area back to the school.
"It [the dental clinic] was always Department of Education land and property," she said.
Help to design the facility came from pro bono support, particularly from the Sony Foundation which organised with designers and architects.
The school site manager Ang Edwards then took a leading role in getting the work on The Sanctuary started
The clinic was then totally gutted and a new space was created.
