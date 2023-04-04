WELL-known local brothers, Daniel and Scott Colebrook, are preparing to send the pins flying at a major sporting event.
Tomorrow [Wednesday] they will be heading to Queensland to take part in the National Deaf Tenpin Bowling Association's major competition.
It's the 40th time this major event has been held and the Colebrooks are confident they will do well.
Daniel and Scott are always looking for a challenge and have taken part in the National Deaf Tenpin Bowling Association event on three previous occasions with 2023 being their fourth go.
"What we like is taking part in this event gives us the chance to improve our games," Daniel said.
"Our aim is to hopefully put some good scores up on the board."
Scott and Daniel are always competitive and rate highly when it comes to ten-pin bowlers.
The event goes for five days and they play between four to five games and will then hopefully take part in the playoffs.
