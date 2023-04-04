Father Michael Dyer talks about Ulladulla's Blessing of the Fleet Festival with great passion.
Fr Dyer is looking forward to soaking up every part of this Sunday's [April 9] festival in Ulladulla.
"In addition to sharing in the festivities, meeting the people and having fun, I am passionate about reminding the community of the need to nourish their souls and spirits, especially at a time when people risk losing hope," he said.
He wants to people have lots of fun but also wants them to remember what the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla event is all about.
"The Blessing of the Fleet is essentially about the blessing - not only upon the fishing community but upon us who live in the Shoalhaven or visit the area," he said.
"Regardless of one's religious affiliation, let's remember that if we want to be truly healthy, then we must nurture our human, intellectual, emotional and spiritual lives.
"It might be an occasion for us to recover from the many challenges of recent years, and realise that together we can move forward, all the more so if we see the blessing we are for each other."
Related:
His involvement spans six years, including when no parade was held for the last few years.
He said at the request of the Italian community, when there was no parade, they had an additional Catholic Mass at the harbour near the Marine Rescue Unit's base to engage the Italian community and others for the Blessing of the Fleet.
"It [the blessing] is linked to the history and heritage of Ulladulla/South Coast and its Italian community in particular," Fr Dyer said.
"Importantly, it's an occasion to ask for God's blessing upon the fishing families, their crews, boats and upon the oceans that provide fish and enjoyment to so many.
"It's essential that we care for the oceans and fish sustainably."
He believes Sunday's event will help the community's healing after bushfire, floods and COVID-19.
Over the past three years, the Catholic Parish Community has hosted in partnership with various community organisations multiple fun recovery events at the Civic Centre, Mollymook Beach Reserve and Sussex Inlet, including a circus, fun rides, and food to support the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.