South Mollymook Beach will be patrolled every day of the Easter School Holidays - the only beach in the Shoalhaven offering this essential service.
Members of the Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club are expecting a busy time at South Mollymook Beach during the Easter Holiday period, going on past years.
President of the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club, Rodney Austin (OAM) says that the Easter Holiday period is often the busiest time of the year.
"The good weather creates ideal beach conditions attracting hundreds of visitors and locals to the famous Mollymook Beach," he said.
"It is important that these beachgoers are offered safe swimming between the red and yellow flags. It is an essential service that people expect to be made available."
Mr Austin said the Mollymook volunteer lifesavers patrol weekends and public holidays, while weekdays will be patrolled by paid lifeguards.
"We are very grateful to the local clubs and two businesses who provide these funds of some thousands of dollars needed to pay the lifeguards to ensure the community can swim safely," he said.
Thanks go to Mollymook Golf Club, Ulladulla Ex-Servos, Ulladulla Bowling Club, Bella Real Estate, Mollymook Bowling Club and Milton Bendigo Community Bank for their financial support.
"It breaks our hearts when we hear of totally unnecessary drownings on any beach causing huge family life-changing grief," Mr Austin said.
"Throughout the year our lifesavers perform hundreds of rescues and precautions on our beaches. There are so many situations that cause panic which can overtake the strongest swimmers, panic is the killer.
"Mollymook has a 100 percent safety record for swimmers between the flags and we work hard to ensure we maintain that record. I would like to thank all the volunteer members for their dedication to providing safe swimming for all."
He said beach-goers can talk to the lifesavers or lifeguards if they have any questions or concerns.
