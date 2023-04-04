Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club's Easter holiday patrols

Updated April 4 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 2:30pm
South Mollymook Beach will be patrolled every day of the Easter School Holidays. Picture supplied
South Mollymook Beach will be patrolled every day of the Easter School Holidays - the only beach in the Shoalhaven offering this essential service.

