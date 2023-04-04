With the April school holidays around the corner, many families will be wondering where they can take their kids for a fun and educational day out, while not breaking the bank.
Australian Wildlife Parks, which includes Mogo Wildlife Park on the South Coast, Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park in Western Sydney, and Hunter Valley Wildlife Park, are offering free kids entry for the entire month of April.
This will save you up to $28 per child. Up to four children can visit these parks for free with every full-paying adult.
Australian Wildlife Parks recognises that interest rate rises have put huge financial pressures on Australian families, leaving many to face higher financial commitments, putting pressure on household budgets and making it hard to pay bills and other expenses.
Therefore, it's expected that many families will be wondering where to spend time with their children, at an affordable price, over the Easter period.
Australian Wildlife Parks aim to put the fun back into school holidays, and give families an opportunity to enjoy exciting activities over the holiday period while saving money at the same time.
As well as free entry for children, the parks are holding a massive Easter egg adventure on each day of the Easter Long Weekend - Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
For $15 per child, children receive an entry ticket to the Easter egg hunt, with a chance to win prizes ranging from encounters, annual passes, toy packs and chocolate Easter eggs.
This also includes a return kids ticket to your choice of Mogo Wildlife Park, Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park or Hunter Valley Wildlife Park.
When you book an adult ticket online, your free kids tickets will be added to your booking.
Visit mogowildlifepark.com.au/easter or call 0296221644.
The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is back with a bang this Easter.
After three years without the iconic, show-stopping, highway-closing colourful float parade, Easter 2023's festival will boast a larger parade than ever, with princesses from the past three years invited to join in, a new route and an earlier start time of 10:30am.
There will be crowds of thousands lining the Princes Hwy, through the heart of Ulladulla, keen to watch the princesses on the floats they have built, the procession led by Father Michael, and the Italian fishing community, marching with the statue of St Peter. Scottish Tattoo bands are also positioned throughout the parade.
The street parade is hands down the major draw card of this historic festival, which set its roots in 1956. But one cannot forget what is at the heart of the festival; the blessing of the fishing fleet.
Festival goers are welcome to view the official Blessing of the Fleet along Ulladulla wharf.
It's the core of this festival, Ulladulla being a traditional Italian fishing town. Father Michael will bless each vessel on the harbour, with the assistance of the Marine Rescue. The boats are decorated with colourful flags and are brimming with family.
For the first time in three years we will also see the return of the iconic Greasy Pole and Tug-O-War. These competitions attract a huge crowd, as locals and visitors compete.
The three poles used for the Greasy Pole competition can be seen all year round on the foreshore of Ulladulla harbour, it is so entrenched in Ulladulla's culture.
There will be loads to see and do, with activities centred around Ulladulla Civic Centre and Ulladulla wharf. From 9am there will be live music kicking off with Midnight Jukebox, These 4 and Max Music Collective.
Other attractions include, Easter egg hunt, portable ice rink, artesian market stalls, fresh produce market, seafood cooking demo's, show bags, food vans, kids zone, expo's, vintage cars, show stopping Scottish tattoo performance.
At 6pm on Sunday evening, the spectacular Fireworks Finale will conclude the action-packed day with a mesmerising display.
Follow Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival's socials for updates.
The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is a Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla event, with help from various community groups on the day.
Enjoy the festivities on Easter Sunday, April 9, from 9am - 6:15pm.