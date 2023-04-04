Blessing of the Fleet Festival returns to Ulladulla Advertising Feature

The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is back with a bang this Easter.

After three years without the iconic, show-stopping, highway-closing colourful float parade, Easter 2023's festival will boast a larger parade than ever, with princesses from the past three years invited to join in, a new route and an earlier start time of 10:30am.

There will be crowds of thousands lining the Princes Hwy, through the heart of Ulladulla, keen to watch the princesses on the floats they have built, the procession led by Father Michael, and the Italian fishing community, marching with the statue of St Peter. Scottish Tattoo bands are also positioned throughout the parade.

The street parade is hands down the major draw card of this historic festival, which set its roots in 1956. But one cannot forget what is at the heart of the festival; the blessing of the fishing fleet.

Festival goers are welcome to view the official Blessing of the Fleet along Ulladulla wharf.

It's the core of this festival, Ulladulla being a traditional Italian fishing town. Father Michael will bless each vessel on the harbour, with the assistance of the Marine Rescue. The boats are decorated with colourful flags and are brimming with family.

For the first time in three years we will also see the return of the iconic Greasy Pole and Tug-O-War. These competitions attract a huge crowd, as locals and visitors compete.

The three poles used for the Greasy Pole competition can be seen all year round on the foreshore of Ulladulla harbour, it is so entrenched in Ulladulla's culture.

There will be loads to see and do, with activities centred around Ulladulla Civic Centre and Ulladulla wharf. From 9am there will be live music kicking off with Midnight Jukebox, These 4 and Max Music Collective.

Other attractions include, Easter egg hunt, portable ice rink, artesian market stalls, fresh produce market, seafood cooking demo's, show bags, food vans, kids zone, expo's, vintage cars, show stopping Scottish tattoo performance.

At 6pm on Sunday evening, the spectacular Fireworks Finale will conclude the action-packed day with a mesmerising display.

Follow Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival's socials for updates.

The Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is a Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla event, with help from various community groups on the day.



Enjoy the festivities on Easter Sunday, April 9, from 9am - 6:15pm.



Mesmerising fireworks conclude the Easter Sunday festivities. Picture supplied