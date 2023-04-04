Milton Ulladulla Times
TAFE NSW helps Ulladulla residents get career skills

April 5 2023 - 9:30am
TAFE NSW teacher Sara Eastway with Digital literacy student David Doyle. Picture supplied
Ulladulla's David Doyle returned to study at TAFE NSW after almost 30 years to improve his literacy skills and switch his career from property development to mental health counselling.

