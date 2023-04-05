Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet floats ready for parade

Updated April 5 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF you listen hard enough you can hear creativity flowing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.