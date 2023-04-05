IF you listen hard enough you can hear creativity flowing.
This year's Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess entrants have put away their ball gowns and are now wearing their work gear.
They have been all working hard on their floats that will appear in this Sunday's [April 9] parade.
The parade makes its return this year, as part of the Rotary Club of Milton-Ulladulla run Blessing of the Fleet Festival, after not being held for awhile due to COVID-19 issues.
You can expect to see bright, beautiful and creative floats - all featuring different themes.
This year's Horizon Bank Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Princess Fiene Schaap is paying tribute to a supergroup.
The theme of Fiene's float is Mamma Mia [inspired by supergroup ABBA] and will feature lots of music and dance.
Fiene is happy and the weather looks good for the parade and is happy that the parade will be on again after a few years of cancellations.
Not too far away, Maggie Schultz has been working hard on her creative float.
The theme of Maggie's theme is "Fern Gully" and based on an Australian film about the destruction of the environment.
Maggie and her team are focusing on the main character, Koda - the crazy bat played by Robin Williams in the film.
Their Koda is being built out of recycled materials, foam and newspaper.
Maggie and her team would like to thank their sponsor Gayle Dunn for helping them with the concept.
Gayle has built many floats over the years including the famous Dinosaur and Old Mother Hubbard's Boot - both were iconic installations on the Princes Highway for many years.
The parade down the Princes Highway starts at 10.30am on Sunday April 9.
