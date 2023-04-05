Ulladulla Post Shop residents can now get their hands on online purchases day and night, using Australia Post Parcel Lockers now available locally.
Ulladulla Post Shop is officially home to a bank of shiny new red parcel lockers for local residents' convenience.
When shopping online, local residents can conveniently choose to have their packages delivered to a Parcel Locker instead of their home or workplace - at no added cost.
By simply downloading the Australia Post App, creating a MyPost account, and registering a preferred Parcel Locker location, customers can receive their deliveries when and where it suits them.
"With the added convenience of tracking and viewing estimated delivery dates all in one spot via the app," Australia Post General Manager of Retail Operations, Josh Bannister said.
Parcel Lockers provide customers with 24/7 access 365 days a year, allowing collection convenience and added security.
Not only can you collect your parcels from our Parcel Lockers, but you can also return your items by following the merchant instructions with pre-paid packages.
"As Australia's postal service for more than 200 years, we're at the heart of every community and Parcel Lockers are just one of many ways we're responding to the changing needs of contemporary Australian communities," Mr Bannister said.
"With Australia's eCommerce market having grown exceptionally in size over the past two years and online shopping now accounting for nearly 20 percent of total retail spend, we look forward to continuing to invest in our network to meet the needs of our customers.
Customers can register to access Parcel Lockers at Ulladulla Post Shop right now.
Not only this, with over 700 Australia Post Parcel Locker locations across the country, customers have the option to register at multiple locations, making it easy to receive online orders in their local area or away from home.
To find out more visit: https://auspost.com.au/receiving/collection-points/use-a-247-parcel-locker
