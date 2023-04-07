Dog-lovers have raised a whopping $15,000 in three days for a "minor celebrity" Shoalhaven hound whose brush with death has resulted in eye-watering vet bills.
Lincoln Piper saw the light leave his beloved Princess' eyes as he raced the purebred American Staffordshire Terrier to his local vet clinic on Wednesday.
Mr Piper had been walking Princess and another staffy, Miley, in the Yerriyong State Forest when Miley disturbed a wasp's nest.
In the ensuing chaos, Mr Piper made it inside his car, only to accidentally run over Princess as he attempted to lead the dogs out of harm's way.
"By the time I saw the nest, [the dogs] were already getting stung."
"[The wasps] just exploded out of the nest and I said, 'run! Run!'," said Mr Piper, a self-described "battler" who has contributed to multiple charitable causes in the Illawarra in the past and who runs the men's mental health group, Firez Beers and Bulls--t.
"It was like there were 300 mini fighter jets chasing us. I jumped in the car, with the dogs in pursuit. I was only idling, doing 15km/h to lead them away from the nest.
"Princess disappeared into the bushes and behind a hill and then all of a sudden she was in front of the car.
"My heart was instantly broken. She's my shadow"
En route to the vet's, there was blood at the dog's mouth. Her broken body went still, her breathing stopped.
"She died in my lap," Mr Piper said.
"And so I just started pumping her chest. I kept pumping and I said, 'don't you die on me! Don't you dare die on me!'."
Princess hung on that day, but with multiple broken bones and neurological damage, the prognosis wasn't good.
The vet's bill was worse news still.
Mr Piper, whose shows and events business, LP Entertainment, was decimated during the COVID lockdowns, was told the dog would require $15,000 worth of surgery and countless months of rehabilitation.
But specialist vets have since prescribed crate rest to allow the dog's fractured bones to heal without surgery, to make better use of funds raised for rehabilitation costs and possible later surgery.
In a tearful address on Tik Tok, where dog videos on Mr Piper's ihatebeingadog account have amassed over 30 million views, he appealed for supporters to donate to a gofundme campaign for Princess.
He said he came within 20 minutes of having the dog euthanised, "but I couldn't do it", choosing to instead buy the dog some time.
He spent each night sleeping next to Princess' crate, reporting to followers "she's getting better every day and she's trying really hard. She doesn't want to die".
Specialist vets have since told him the dog could recover up to 80 per cent of its abilities, with extensive rehabilitation.
Mr Piper says he is stunned and "so grateful" for the outpouring of support.
"I'm completely blessed and thankful. It's because of that that I was able to make the decision not to put her down."
Mr Piper wakes to the dog's whimpers in the night. Come morning, he uses a towel to bear the dog's weight on a short daily vet-approved walk. The road to recovery will be long, but worth it, he says.
"She just looks at me and I know she wants a hug. At about two in the morning I opened her crate and she crawls into my arms, nuzzles her nose into my neck.
"She's very frustrated because she was our little go-getter - she was the fastest bloody dog you've ever seen!
"She's frustrated, but she's just got so much love to give. She's 100 per cent family."
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
