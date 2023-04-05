Doomsday preppers

A lonely tumbleweed rolls through the barren wastes that days ago were known as the fresh food section.
You can almost hear the whistle of some Old West duel as people stare each other down in a frenzied dash for the last three litre carton of milk.
Weary workers clamber out from behind the small mountains of crushed cardboard, they've been re-stocking the shelves all day, yet somehow there remains less than when they started.
You see it's the penultimate day to grab some groceries before the shops shut their doors for a day. A single day.
Excusing the religious and spiritual implications of Easter, the casual observer would think it was the apocalypse.
Like creatures going into hibernation you see the masses trying to squirrel away the last packet of mixed nuts.
It's a phenomenon I had thought was tied to tourist towns - an influx of visitors sweeping the shelves bare - but this week I had the reality check that it's a pretty common occurrence through most of NSW.
For some context I live alone and I'm a bachelor, so I just need the essentials to stock my pantry and feed the cat, but I've always struggled with contemplating why people feel compelled to stock up like a hurricane is on the way.
People have guests or might go camping for the holiday obviously, but do you need 10 litres of milk and three trolley loads of Jatz and cabanossi?
I feel for those workers, if anyone deserves the long weekend, surely it's them.
But oh well at least I don't need anything from the shops ... Oh bugger I forgot to get cheese.
Jacob McMaster
Deputy Editor
Jacob McMaster
Deputy Editor
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
