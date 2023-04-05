Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook Beachside Veterans' golf results

Updated April 6 2023 - 9:31am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Winner Graham Sweet points to the new medal on his hat with captain Ron Sweaney. Picture supplied
Winner Graham Sweet points to the new medal on his hat with captain Ron Sweaney. Picture supplied

A FIELD of 56 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a stableford event this week for the April Monthly Medal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.