A FIELD of 56 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a stableford event this week for the April Monthly Medal.
The medal was won by Graham Sweet with 20 points, while second place went to Michael McCormack with 19 points in a three way countback, from third placed Brian Clayton and fourth placed Roy Bender.
Read more:
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Chris Lamb on the second, Roger Pullinger on the sxith and Brian Clayton on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 15 points on a count-back, while the two-ball wildcard was not won, so will jackpot to four balls next week.
Next week, April 12 will be a three-club event for the Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers.
Happy golfing
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.