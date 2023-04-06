Mia Smith is happy to see her textile design work chosen as part of a major exhibition.
Her work features in the TEXStyle HSC Exhibition currently on display at Gallery 76 in Concord West.
The TEXStyle HSC Exhibition is an annual event that has been held for over 15 years. The exhibition is designed to showcase excellence and promote textiles and design in schools and the wider communities.
Mia completed her secondary education at Ulladulla High School last year and is taking a year off before going to university and is happy to be part of the TEXStyle exhibition.
Only 40 exhibitors got to take part and Mia said she was excited to be involved.
"To me seeing it [her design] as part of the exhibition shows that hard work pays off," the Narrawallee resident said.
Her amazing design was part of her HSC studies and Mia described the process as being "time heavy".
"I spent so much time on it - in and out of school. The hard work was worth it in the end," she said.
Once Mia had the idea of what she wanted to create there was no stopping her.
"I had the vision of what I wanted to do and my approach was 'go big or go home'," she said.
She wanted to "go big" as 2022 was going to be her last year at Ulladulla High.
Mia intends to keep her design.
"I want to be a textile teacher in the future and so I will keep the design and show it to my students one day," she said.
She is grateful she got the chance to go to Ulladulla High and be taught by teachers like Claire Grant.
Mia's efforts follows on from fellow Ulladulla High School student Jasmine Langon whose work made it to the Shape Exhibition.
"My textiles major work was selected for SHAPE - meaning it is one that was selected to be exhibited in the powerhouse museum from March," Jasmine previously said to the Milton Ulladulla Times.
SHAPE is a technology subjects showcase so students from woodwork, metalwork, computer subjects and textiles are selected to be shown.
"I'm extremely excited to be involved and to have my work exhibited," Jasmine said.
Jasmine is now heading to Sydney for the next chapter of her life.
"I am doing a fashion design course at Whitehouse Institute of Design in Surry Hills," Jasmine said
Jasmine was also the winner of the 2022 Fashion Design Studio TAFE NSW Award'.
