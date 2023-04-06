Heavy machinery has been called into open the entrance of Tabourie Lake this morning [Thursday April 6].
Recent rainfall has resulted in the Tabourie Lake entrance requiring mechanical intervention for the second time this year.
Shoalhaven City Council staff used heavy machinery to open the entrance of Tabourie Lake in response to the lake reaching the opening trigger level of 1.3m AHD.
The Ulladulla area got 11.8 mm of rain on Saturday and 22.6mm on Sunday, according to a weather agency.
The lake was opened in accordance with the Tabourie Lake Entrance Management Policy.
People are asked to keep away from the edges of the dug channel and eroding banks following opening as these areas are very unstable and unsafe.
For more information about Tabourie Lake entrance management, visit Council's Entrance Management website.
