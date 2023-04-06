Mollymook paddlers produce strong efforts at national championships

Three Mollymook sportspeople, representing Makai Paddlers Society, recently competed strongly at the Paddle Australia Canoe Sprint Championships in Perth.
Christian Ireland, Eden Sakora and Finn Ireland all produced highly competitive efforts.
The recent national championships also served as selection for the Australian team to compete at the Asia Pacific championships in New Zealand in the under-16, under-18 and under 23 age groups, and for the World Championships in Italy in the under-18, under-23 and open-age groups.
Mollymook had one competitor in the under-14 age group, Finn Ireland.
Finn finished top 10 in his individual K1 events, and won medals in the K4 and K2 events.
Mollymook had two competitors in the under-16 age group, Christian Ireland and Eden Sakora.
Both had done well enough to make the NSW team earlier this year.
Eden did extremely well in just her fourth regatta finishing top five in her K1 events, winning silver in the K4 NSW team, and silver in mixed K2 with Christian.
Christian won silver in the K1 1000m, and came fourth in the 200m and 500m events.
Christian, along with the mixed K2, also won gold in the K4, gold in the K2 500m, and silver in the K2 200m and 1000m.
Both Christian and Eden were selected in the Australian team and will travel to New Zealand in the upcoming school holidays.
This is an amazing result for our local paddling group, who have only been competing in sprint kayaking for two years.
The paddlers would particularly like to thank their coach, David Tudor-Jones, as well as their teammates from Makai Paddlers Society and Mollymook Surf Lifesaving Club.
