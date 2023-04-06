Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Mollymook paddlers produce strong efforts at national championships

April 6 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christian Ireland and Eden Sakora in mixed K2 500m. Picture supplied
Christian Ireland and Eden Sakora in mixed K2 500m. Picture supplied

Three Mollymook sportspeople, representing Makai Paddlers Society, recently competed strongly at the Paddle Australia Canoe Sprint Championships in Perth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.