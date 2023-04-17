STUDENTS producing impressive achievements continue to happen like clockwork at Ulladulla High School.
Many students this term produced some amazing efforts and no doubt more achievements will be made in 2023.
Appearing below are some of the achievements recorded by the students so far in 2023.
Big congratulations to Ella Whitall who recently won the Aboriginal Studies Association Preliminary Prize. Ella was nominated for her dedication to her studies.
Year 8 student Coralie Smith was named as a finalist for 'The One to Watch' category at the 2023 NSW Women of the Year Awards. Coralie has been recognised for her project initiatives as a youth with the First Burrill-Ulladulla Sea Scouts.
Congratulations to school's seven finalists, Amarli Evans, Emily Upsall, Ellie Fitzpatrick, Mia Garrahy, Lucas McDonald, Claire Ridley and Harrison Treweek who were exceptional in their presentations to the panel of five judges for the opportunity to participate in the Kokoda Youth Leadership Challenge.
In other news, the entire school community is happy to see The Sanctuary up and running.
