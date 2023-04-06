MUSIC and entertainment will feature strongly in Sunday's Blessing of the Fleet Festival.
Here is a rundown of just some of the amazing musical entertainment that features as part of the Sunday, April 9 festival in Ulladulla.
These Four
Back by popular demand after a dynamite performance at the Blessing of the Fleet Festival last year is These Four.
With three generations in the band, and loads of experience between them, These Four always pack a punch and have people up dancing.
These Four are made up of three generations. Grandma Leone Rogers on vocals, son Jy Rogers on guitar and grandson Bam Rogers on drums feature in These Four.
Bass player, Gary Yates, has played in various bands with Leone and other bands with Jy.
Bam, 17, has also been part of a few different bands over the past few years.
They are coming together for the Easter celebrations at the Blessing of the Fleet.
Their repertoire is made up of tunes from the 70s onwards, mostly rock.
"We will be playing after the parade on Easter Sunday," Leone said
"After COVID-19 it [the festival] will be a welcome atmosphere of thousands of people having fun together and we are looking forward to being part of it."
Catch These Four straight after the Princess Float Parade, 12pm, Ulladulla Civic Centre grounds stage.
Other acts include:
The Spindrift Saga
A high-energy band know how to deliver the goods, performing Easter Sunday, 3pm Ulladulla wharf precinct stage, as part of the spectacular Blessing of the Fleet Festival.
Elton Joel
Catch Elton Joel from 2.30pm-3.30pm, Civic Centre grounds stage. Elton Joel is a popular Shoalhaven band dedicated to playing classic hits.
Midnight Jukebox
Midnight Jukebox is a rock band from the far South Coast and they like to rock out, dance, and sing along with you to '80s/'90s rock, metal, punk, funk & grunge covers, and an original or two as well.
Midnight Jukebox will hit the Civic Centre grounds stage at 9.45am and smash it out of the park, leading the crowd into the spectacular Princess Float Parade.
Jaci Jeigh
Kicking off the Ulladulla Blessing of the Fleet Festival is the fabulous Jaci Jeigh.
If you haven't heard Jacii perform, do yourself a favour and get down to the Civic Centre. Jacii has a wide range of music to please all ages
Some of her musical influences are KT Tunstall, Fleetwood Mac, Adele, Pink, Missy Higgins, Jewel and Carry Underwood.
