THE full Blessing of the Fleet Festival is back and so are the crowds.
Sunday, April 19's Rotary Club of Milton Ulladulla festival marked the return of the popular street parade for the first time in several years due to COVID-19 restrictions and a huge number of people who lined Princes Highway to watch it
The parade floats were amazing - as were the many people who dressed up in the theme of the float and walked alongside them.
Smiles, happiness, pleasure, smiles and bringing the community together is what the festival is all about.
However, there is one element that is perhaps the most important - the actual Blessing of the Fleet.
Father Michael Dyer once again had the honour of blessing all the fishing boats anchored in the harbour.
Fr Dyer also conducted a church service in the morning and then stood alongside Uncle Phil Butler who conducted the Welcome to Country in the afternoon.
The festival was packed full of music, and entertainment for the children like rides, an Easter egg hunt and the tug-of-war and greasy pole competitions were popular.
