Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club's April 29 fair

Updated April 11 2023 - 7:45am, first published 7:41am
Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club's April 29 fair. Picture supplied
THE Milton Ulladulla Stamp Club will hold its annual fair on Saturday, April 29 the St Martins Church on the corner of Green St and the Princes Highway, Ulladulla from 10am to 3pm.

