Milton cake decorator-extraordinare Eileen Scriven has done it again - winning best exhibit in the cake decorating section for the tenth time.
The woman who has twice been crowned Australia's best cake decorator has again won the masters division at the Royal Easter Show by recreating Queen Elizabeth's wedding cake.
It had to be scaled back, Mrs Scriven admitted, because the queen's four-tiered cake stood about three metres tall, while she was restricted to only 60cm in height for the competition.
"Her cake was huge," Mrs Scriven said.
But the entry still featured amazingly intricate piping work with royal icing - some of it piped with a syringe.
Mrs Scriven said the three-tiered cake took about 400 hours to create and decorate.
"And it looks like the Queen's cake, only smaller," she said.
At the base is a fruit cake - similar to the one made for the Queen in 1947 with ingredients donated by the community.
Mrs Scriven said she had to make her own templates for the decorations, "and they're all different from one tier to the next".
"You've got to have patience like an angel to do it," she laughed.
Mrs Scriven said she her decision to create the entry was inspired by her affection for the late Queen.
"I love the Queen and sometimes I look at the Queen and she reminds me of my mum," she said.
However Mrs Scriven said the decision caused a bit of a disagreement with her daughter Melissa, who thought it was old-fashioned.
"I said to my daughter 'I think I'll do a replica of the Queen's cake for the Sydney Royal Easter Show', and she said 'Oh no mum, do this one, do something else'.
"I said 'No, I'm going to do it and it will either be a flop or it'll make the grade', and it made the grade."
Mrs Scriven said the intricate patterns created by piping were the key to her win because "nobody can pipe these days".
And she lamented the lost art.
"They should come back to the old school and start piping again and get the old cake decorating books where they used to do extension work, and pipe shell designs around the base to hold it together," she said.
The 75-year-old said she often had requests to give lessons on piping, "and I might end up doing a couple of lessons because it would be a shame if I died and the skill was gone".
After winning the won Dorothy Evans Perpetual Trophy for the tenth time as best exhibit in the cake decorating section, Mrs Scriven said she was already looking for ideas for next year.
