Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Cafe dishes out free food to people in need each Friday afternoon

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:42am, first published April 13 2023 - 1:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Personnel from The Cup n Cake n Co cafe, Ulladulla Woolworths and Independence Ulladulla gather groceries ahead of the first free feed Friday. Picture supplied.
Personnel from The Cup n Cake n Co cafe, Ulladulla Woolworths and Independence Ulladulla gather groceries ahead of the first free feed Friday. Picture supplied.

Free feed Fridays are starting in Ulladulla on April 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.