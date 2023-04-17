THE Ulladulla Dockers kicked off the Australian Football season with an impressive effort on Saturday.
The Dockers, in the AFL South Coast Seniors' Division Two competition, proved to be far too strong for the Bay and Basin Bombers.
Playing at the Ulladulla Sports Ground, the Dockers recorded a 16.12.108 to 1.4.10 victory over the Bombers.
The home side took control in the first quarter by kicking 28 points to one and the Bombers worked hard but could not stop the rampant Dockers.
The Dockers' attack was consistently good throughout the match and after the first quarter kicked 26 points in the second, ramped things up in the third to put 31 points on the scoreboard and then finished the contest off by kicking 23 points in the final term.
The Docker's coaching staff would be pleased that their players only had one goal kicked against them during the match.
Tom Edwards led the way in the goal kicking department for the Dockers with five majors, while Ben Clough and Matthew Thompson got two each.
Brayden Atkins, Patrick Wall, Tom Edwards, Ben Clough, Matthew Graham and Harrison Donohue were named best on ground for the Dockers.
In other division two results, the Wollongong Bulldogs defeated Shellharbour City Suns 12.12.84 to 3.4.22 and the Bomaderry Tigers recorded a 7.7.49 to 3.10.28 win over the Figtree Kangaroos.
Nowra Albatross had the bye.
