Jane Barnes Band to appear at Milton Theatre

April 17 2023 - 11:30am
The Jane Barnes Band will perform at the Milton Theatre on Saturday, May 20. Picture Jarrad Seng
Bearing one of the most famous surnames in the Australian entertainment industry, The Jane Barnes Band will perform at the Milton Theatre on Saturday, May 20.

