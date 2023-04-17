Bearing one of the most famous surnames in the Australian entertainment industry, The Jane Barnes Band will perform at the Milton Theatre on Saturday, May 20.
The Jane Barnes Band got its start as a family project when lockdown began in 2020 and the Barnes' wanted to reach out to people who were struggling with isolation and let them know they were not alone.
Rather than do the songs family patriarch Jimmy Barnes wrote or sang every night, they concentrated on doing songs they felt might touch people in a different way.
The ensemble grew and grew as time went on and some nights there would be special guest musicians and family members involved.
Before they knew it, The Jane Barnes Band had taken flight.
With all those bedroom, loungeroom and verandah shows under her belt, Jane has decided it's time for the band to take the show on the road and has announced some dates in May and June summer months with Milton being one of the venues - get tickets here.
The Jane Barnes Band repertoire is varied and soulful.
They cover everything from Otis Redding to Doris Day and Dolly Parton, Cold Chisel to John Denver and Glen Campbell and Leonard Cohen to The Beatles.
Jane's song choices have touched people far and wide - each song bringing memories of childhood and growing up screaming back at you.
The Jane Barnes Band is about sharing the love of music.
No big productions here, but there's a good chance you can catch a glimpse of the hope and love she feels for her family.
