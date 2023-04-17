A competitive field of 50 hardy Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played the unconventional three-club event recently.
Winning the day was Graeme Sullivan with 21 points, in a countback from second placed Stig Andersson, while third place went to Cliff Workman who scored 19 points in a count-back from fourth placed Ian Mitchell, who missed out on a placing.
Nearest-the-pin's were awarded to Anthony White on the second , Bernie Sands on the sixth , who was very close to a hole-in-one, and Kevin Hodge on the ninth.
Read More:
Balls were given out for scores down to 15 points on a countback, while the four-ball wildcard was not won, so will jackpot to six balls next week.
This Wednesday [April 19] will be back to a more conventional Single Stableford Event.
Happy golfing
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.