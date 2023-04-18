KEELE Browne wants to grow as an elite rugby league player and her new contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons will give her this opportunity.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League junior has officially signed on with the Dragons for the upcoming NRLW season and will be a key member of the Jamie Soward-coached side.
She recently had a good honest and open conversation with her coach and is now counting down the days until the competition to start.
Keele said she feels better mentally prepared for season 2023, compared to last year with the Saints.
Compared to last year when she was still "nervous in all aspects", the hard-running centre feels she will be more confident this season.
Keele said she now knows what is needed to perform in a pressure situation that comes with playing in an elite competition like the NRLW.
"I want to be a team-best player," she said about her willingness to play anywhere in the side.
However, she does still prefer to play in the centres.
"I want a consistently good season and take my game to a new level," the 20-year-old university student said.
The Dragons have lost a few players over the off-season, headed by ex-skipper Kezie Apps' move to the Wests Tigers, but Keele is not concerned.
"What is going on," she said was a question she had heard about the Dragons losing some players.
Keele said it was not just the Dragons who had lost some players.
She explained that the NRLW was expanding and players leaving one club to join another was a case of the competition's road to expansion and becoming more professional.
The Dragons start their NRLW training in May with the competition to start in July.
Meanwhile, Keele's chances of playing semi-final football for the Illawarra Steelers in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership may be dashed.
She suffered a broken nose and a head cut a few weeks ago and has not played since.
Surgery was needed to straighten her nose and she will be seeing her specialist for an update this week.
She may have to be content with watching her mate and fellow Milton Ulladulla Rugby League junior Lily Rogan play for the Steelers.
"Lily has been playing really well and has stepped up. She is looking fit and strong," Keele said about the talented Lily Rogan who has been one of the Steelers' best all season.
The Steelers play the Bulldogs in the semi-final on Sunday.
