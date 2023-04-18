Anzac Day is always an important date on the calendar for President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub-Branch, Sean Phillips, and he is looking forward to this year's commemorations.
Mr Phillips is not alone when it comes to acknowledging the importance of April 25 each year.
"The crowds are getting bigger each year. Rain, hail or shine big crowds will continue to support Anzac Day," he said.
The Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub-Branch has two services set for Anzac Day.
The local times and venues are:
Dawn Service at the Princes Highway Memorial near the Ex-Servos Club, Ulladulla. People can gather from 5.45am for a 6am start.
Milton - march and memorial service. Gather from 10am for the march down the Princes Highway from Church Street. March to commence at 10.30am along the Princes Highway to Milton Cenotaph for service.
Meanwhile, Mr Phillips has been President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub-Branch for six months and this will be his first Anzac Day as the group's leader.
He is proud to be president of the group and is looking forward to taking on the master of ceremonies duties.
His connection to the local Anzac Day services dates back to when he was a child.
As a boy he attended the local services with his family - including his father Owen who was a Nasho [National Servicemen's Association of Australia].
Mr Phillips remembers watching the proud veterans march on Anzac Day when he was a child.
He said on Anzac Day school children would be strongly represented at both local services.
Veterans from a variety of conflicts, including more recent ones, will march on Anzac Day in Milton and take part in the Dawn Service commemorations.
The President of the Milton Ulladulla RSL Sub-branch says Anzac Day is and always will be an important event.
He said events like the landing on Gallipoli marked Australia's birth as a nation.
Mr Phillips said the Australian Defence Force's "tenacity" was born out of major conflicts like WW1 and this reputation continues today.
