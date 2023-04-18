THE efforts of thousands of citizen scientists will feature in an upcoming event hosted by BirdLife Shoalhaven.
President of BirdLife Australia, Dr Martine Maron, three years after the 2019-20 bushfires, is returning to Ulladulla to talk about the latest research into tracking the health of woodland bird communities.
Her presentation will be at Ulladulla Civic Centre on Saturday April 29 from 2pm to 3.30pm. Go here to get your tickets.
Dr Maron is an eminent conservation scientist with decades of experience in research and policy.
She is a Professor of Environmental Management at The University of Queensland.
Her research group works on problems at the interface of environmental policy and ecology, particularly the conservation and recovery of Australia's threatened birds and woodland bird assemblages.
Dr Maron, as woodland bird communities in Australia are increasingly under threat, will demonstrate why it is important for us to measure and track the condition of entire bird communities - not just individual species.
She will describe current research to identify and map all the different types of Australian bird communities and how we can measure their health and condition.
With thousands of Australians contributing data through citizen science, and the rapid expansion of acoustic monitoring, Australia may not be long away from being able to measure and track the condition and the recovery of bird communities right across the country
With new national laws to protect nature finally on the table, people will also hear from Erin Farley, BirdLife Australia Campaigns and Participation Team Leader, on what you can do to make sure we get the best outcome for birds
