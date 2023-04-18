The Milton-Ulladulla Panthers have gotten off to a strong start in a come-from-behind victory against the Illaroo Kangaroos in the first game of the 2023 Blackmore-Bolden Shield.
The Shoalhaven Football Association match was tightly contested in the first half at Sharman Park before Illaroo would be gifted an open shot off a Milton miscue.
The ball would end up at the feet of Josh Woods who would send a cracker past the Milton goalkeeper to put Illaroo up 1-0.
Milton would respond soon after a brilliant initial strike by Jaxon Scholtz was finished off with a follow through by Chris Karacsonyi to tie the game at 1-1 right at the halftime whistle.
That goal flipped the momentum of the game with Milton starting the second half looking very confident.
Both sides again had several shots on goal, but it would be Milton who would take the lead after securing a penalty in the box.
Nathan Avery stepped up and calmly buried the shot at the 60 minute mark to give Milton the 2-1 lead which would stand until the final whistle.
Panthers coach Nick Palagyi said his team played well.
"We spoke at halftime about tightening up our distribution, restricting their ability to transition forward quickly and needing to control the space behind our defence more effectively," Palagyi said.
"The boys did this really well, we had much more control in the second half and were much more dangerous going forward.
"It was a good result but our ceiling is much higher than we showed in this match.
"They [Illaroo] are much stronger this year and will be a real handful for everyone all season."
In other results from the weekend, Shoalhaven Heads Berry put on an attacking masterclass to beat Culburra 5-nil, Huskisson Vincentia recorded a strong 3-nil with over Bomaderry and Shoalhaven United started the season off on a strong note by defeating Sussex Inlet 5-1.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
