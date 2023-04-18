PLACES in a free course which aims to build resilience and hope in young people are now open.
Term Two of the Young Change Makers is a five free week permaculture-based learning program for young people aged 14 -18 years and aims to give the participants practical skills to help them in the future.
The program has 15 grant-funded positions - meaning it's free and run from a permaculture demonstration garden in Termiel.
The course is run from a permaculture demonstration garden in Termiel and is focused on building resilience and hope in young people on the south coast by teaching them practical skills and knowledge about growing and harvesting food, building with earth, and managing plant and animal food systems.
Because the course is grant-funded it is completely free.
The program is guided by the three ethics of permaculture: care for the earth, care for the people, fair share of goods and commodities.
The program will consist of five sessions during term two of the school calendar that will run every Saturday starting from May 6 through until June 3.
Sessions run for 4 hours, beginning 10am and ending 2pm.
The program is limited to youth aged 14-18 and go here to sign up.
The program focuses on developing these key areas which includes:
