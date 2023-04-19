Replacing the existing timber jetty south of the boat ramp on Valley Drive with a composite fibre (FRP) jetty, gangway and floating pontoon structure.

Construct a 30m long, 2.4m wide FRP kayak launching facility at the southern end of the Hoylake Grove Reserve, serviceable for all tidal planes.

Construct a 2m wide shared user path (SUP), connecting the two structures to the existing footpath on Hoylake Grove Reserve and to the boat ramp on Valley Drive.

A pathway in this location received strong community support in the recently completed Hoylake Grove Reserve survey. Further details about the Hoylake Grove Reserve survey will be released soon.

Provision of an area along the foreshore for a memorial to the three local residents who lost their lives in the Currowan Fire and signage that honours the fire-fighters / supporters of the local area during the bushfires.

Provide an additional foreshore seat for the kayak launching facility.