Shoalhaven City Council is seeking community feedback on Conjola Black Summer recovery projects.
Council received $615,000 from the Australian Government under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program to fund proposed improvements to the Conjola Park foreshore at Yooralla Bay.
This grant funding is in addition to, and separate from, funds donated to the Conjola Community Recovery Association [ CCRA] in the aftermath of the bushfires.
The donated funds continue to be held in trust by council on behalf of the Conjola community, and were the subject of a survey which closed recently.
The full results of that survey are being assessed now and will be released shortly.
Preliminary results from the recently completed CCRA Donations Survey indicate there is strong support for the establishment of a pathway from the Yooralla Bay Boat Ramp, along the Hoylake Grove Foreshore, to Cottee Close.
This was ranked second out of the nine projects presented in the survey.
The jetty replacement and kayak facility project will aid in establishing parts of that footpath, in line with feedback received from the Conjola Park community to date.
The project involves:
Council would like to hear your opinion regarding this proposal.
To assist council with this process, please complete the Online Survey on this web page by 5 pm Monday May 15.
For further information and to have your say, please visit the Conjola Improvements Get Involved web page.
