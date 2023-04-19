Repairing hail damage is a specialist skill Advertising Feature

Train as a paint dent technician and restore damaged vehicles. Pictures supplied

It may seem like a stretch to go from being an accurate and sought-after storm chaser to someone who trains technicians to repair hail-damaged vehicles, but for Jimmy Deguara, it's the most fulfilling and natural thing in the world.

From a very young age, Jimmy was able to predict storms. Where they were, their intensity and the ability to forecast hail. This in itself is a great gift and one which many Australians would love to have. For Jimmy this way of life has led him to the automotive industry where he is now able to help acquire business for hail dent repair companies and with his BSc. degree and teaching background, he can train the technicians in the important task of returning your vehicle to its former glory.

Hail damage is an unsightly aesthetic on any structure, but on you car it can damage it's value instantly.

"The industry has changed so much over the past decade and paintless dent repair is the preferred method and first step for insurance companies," Jimmy said.



The special skills that Jimmy teaches can be learned by anyone in the industry or even someone with a business mind who would like to be able to offer this service to people in our region. And this area has been known to suffer many times when hail storms have hit.

Your car will be returned to its former glory after hail damage.

Jimmy's ability to forecast where hail will hit means paintless dent removal technicians are keen to have him on their side. It's a mobile operation with support from the experts who know their trade.



"The method we teach is environmentally-friendly, faster and cheaper as there are less hours involved in the process. We have trained many people each year and we also train women, as they often have a softer touch.



"In the past decade the many advancements in technologies, management and industry standards as a whole have become so stringent that Australia arguably may have some of the highest standards and expectations worldwide."



Jimmy said the specialist skills required to learn paint dent repair were patience, determinations, good hand- to-eye coordination and perseverance.

It's specialist skill that is taught by professionals.

"If you want to have your own business in this industry, it helps to have business skills or know someone who does. There is an investment for the tools required but it's your business and you will be making a big difference to those who have hail damaged vehicles in your region."

A shortage of paint dent repair specialists has been the catalyst to set up a facility to train and support anybody who would like to enter into this rewarding and satisfying business.

