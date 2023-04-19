PROMISING athlete, Cheyenne Murray, is not the type of person to relax after winning a medal at a prestigious event.
Cheyenne, at the recent Australian Track and Field Championships in Brisbane, won a silver medal in the under 16s 800 metres.
Her silver medal-winning time was 2.12.17 minutes.
"I am definitely happy about the result," she said.
Cheyenne said she worked and trained hard prior to the event.
Her aim was always to be one of the place-getters and she got the medal in a personal best time.
She has been to nationals before and in 2021 in the under 14s 800 metres came first.
The star runner, as she was up against "stronger competition" this year, rates her silver medal effort just as highly as her gold from 2021.
The 14-year-old Year Nine Ulladulla High School student would like to thank her coach Andae Kalemusic for her support and encouragement.
Cheyenne trains six days a week and is a highly motivated athlete.
"I think I have more improvement to come," she said.
Her goal is to shave more time off her 800 metre personal best time.
Given its now cross-country season she will have to wait until later in the year to have another tilt at setting a new personal best.
"I take part in the cross country for fitness and fun," she said about what she planned to do until track season started.
She also recently won the 400 metres and 800 metres at State Little Athletics championships.
Cheyenne has not yet peaked as an athlete, but thinks her current form is arguably career best, but once again suggests there was room for improvement.
The silver medal winner was recently named the Milton Ulladulla Little Athletics Club's most outstanding athlete for 2023.
Cheyenne's sister Paige also took part in the titles in Brisbane and performed strongly, as did several other Shoalhaven-based athletes.
Jess Kann got a sixth placing in the double age 3km race and an eighth placing in the 1500m in under 15s, while Audrey Sakora came sixth in the 800 under 14 girls.
