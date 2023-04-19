Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Cheyenne Murray's Australian Track and Field Championships results

Updated April 20 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheyenne Murray's Australian Track and Field Championships results. Picture supplied
Cheyenne Murray's Australian Track and Field Championships results. Picture supplied

PROMISING athlete, Cheyenne Murray, is not the type of person to relax after winning a medal at a prestigious event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.