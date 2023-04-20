People of all ages still love to get hold of a real book to read - just ask the volunteers from the Lions Club of Ulladulla Lions Preloved Bookshop.
The bookshop's stocks are way down and volunteer treasurer, Margaret Reeves, says they urgently need more donations of books.
Normally, they have at least "a couple of hundred" of backup books in storage ready to sell but now this is not the case.
"We have no backup," Mrs Reeves said about the shortage of books.
"Christmas and New Year were very hectic for sales," she said about why they are now short on books.
"It [the Christmas and New Year period] was one of the busiest we have ever seen since we opened in 2013 - it was incredible."
She said a lot more people were out and about with many wanting to get a good book or two to read.
Monies raised from the bookshop go to the expanding Jindalara Project [ respite care] in Ulladulla and other local community projects.
"We have been getting donations but not enough to pick things up, compared to where we were pre-Christmas," Mrs Reeves said about the current book shortage situation.
They need books of all genres but they need to be in good condition - not mouldy, dirty or falling apart.
"We need clean, good quality books. We need children's books - especially young children's books which would be wonderful," she says while pointing to the depleted children's section.
"The community has always been really positive and supportive of us because all funds go to the community foundation which supports Jindalara."
People can bring their book donations to Bellbrook Arcade, Ulladulla bookshop Monday to Friday between the hours of 9am to 4pm and Saturday from 9am to 12pm.
They sell at least 100 books each day and Mrs Reeves said that was on a quiet day.
Mrs Reeves has been a volunteer "right from the beginning".
"I thought it [setting up the bookshop] was a wonderful idea and the cause we decided upon was excellent," she said.
Last year they raised $383 792 for the cause.
While she would like the bookshop full of stock, Mrs Reeves is pleased to see that people still love to read.
"What I love to see is families coming in and the children buying and picking their own books," she said.
More volunteers are needed as well - so come into the bookshop, donate some books and find out more about volunteering.
If you want a chat about volunteering, Mrs Reeves is at the bookshop on Tuesday afternoons.
They are a separate identity to the Lions Club.
Meanwhile, the bookshop will mark its 10th anniversary in September and Mrs Reeves said she wanted to do something to mark the occasion.
"We would like to have a big party - we have been thinking about it," she said.
She would love to have a competition with donated prizes where people could guess things like how many books they have sold - so watch this space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.