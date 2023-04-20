Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Lions Club of Ulladulla Lions Preloved Bookshop needs more books

April 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers Jayne, Margaret and Cheryl are happy to take your books.
Volunteers Jayne, Margaret and Cheryl are happy to take your books.

People of all ages still love to get hold of a real book to read - just ask the volunteers from the Lions Club of Ulladulla Lions Preloved Bookshop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.